Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 8,327 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

