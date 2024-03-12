Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.7 %

CRI opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

