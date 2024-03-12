Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $142.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

