Toroso Investments LLC Buys 403 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 53.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 469,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

