Toroso Investments LLC Buys 8,327 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

