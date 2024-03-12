Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.