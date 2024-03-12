Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

