Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

TUA opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

