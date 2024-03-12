Toroso Investments LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,657,000 after buying an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 295,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

