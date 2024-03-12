Toroso Investments LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 726,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,104 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $252.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

