Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.