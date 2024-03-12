Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 589 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

