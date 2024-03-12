Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at $19,309,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

