Toroso Investments LLC Sells 22,999 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 240,131 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.