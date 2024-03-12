Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of FLR opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

