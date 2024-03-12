Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BOH opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.17.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

