Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,554 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

