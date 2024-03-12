Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 8,054 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7,457.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

