Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globant were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Globant by 14.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $216.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.87. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

