Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 27.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

