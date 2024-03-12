Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $304,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 16.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

