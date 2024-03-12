Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $305,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 27.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 39.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

