Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $327,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

