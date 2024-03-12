Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $4,336,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

ALLY opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.