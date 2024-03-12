Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1,083.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $440,952.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 86,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,803. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

