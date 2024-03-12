Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 625 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

