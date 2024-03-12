Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

