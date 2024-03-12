Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.