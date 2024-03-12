Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

