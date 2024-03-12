Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 18,578 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Coastal Financial worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.40 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

