Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after buying an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $253.43.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

