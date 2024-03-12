Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $248.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

