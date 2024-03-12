TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $7.85. TSR shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 346 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TSR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

TSR Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, operates as a staffing company in the United States. It primarily focus on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration.

