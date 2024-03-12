Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 367,772 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,772 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.22% of Sabre worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.