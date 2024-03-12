Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 401,540 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,540 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

