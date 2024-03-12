Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.18% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

