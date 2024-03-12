Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.73 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 426.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Integer worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.