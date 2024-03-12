Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.75 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 312.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,061 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.24% of Upwork worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 53.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 863,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,650 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

