Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.78 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,645 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IR opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

