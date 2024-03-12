Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

