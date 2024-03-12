Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,472 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 494,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

