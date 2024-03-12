Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515,354 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

