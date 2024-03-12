Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

