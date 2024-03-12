Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 103,921 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 103,921 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

