Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,799 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,988,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 222.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

