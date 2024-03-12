Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,448 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of CorVel worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares in the company, valued at $81,980,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares in the company, valued at $81,980,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Up 0.4 %

CRVL stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.45. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $265.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

