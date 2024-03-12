Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 1,849 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.06 and a 52-week high of $454.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,435,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

