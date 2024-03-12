Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $53,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.35.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $563.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.