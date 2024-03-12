Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Director Matthew K. Fust Sells 12,195 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

