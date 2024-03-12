United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $664.30 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.78.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

